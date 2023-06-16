Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $127,241.47 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 17,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $127,241.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,146.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arteris Stock Down 0.3 %
AIP stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.94.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Stories
