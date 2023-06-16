Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $127,241.47 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 17,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $127,241.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,146.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 0.3 %

AIP stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

