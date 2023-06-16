Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Down 45%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) fell 45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Artemis Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.
Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile
Artemis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.
