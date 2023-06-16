Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARTE opened at $10.46 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

See Also

