ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 3.3%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.25. 41,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 952,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

