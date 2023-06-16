Ark Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.51 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $37.51 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002285 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002752 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,637,856 coins and its circulating supply is 173,638,636 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.