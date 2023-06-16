Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.37 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Ark has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.37 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002294 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002730 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003249 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,648,646 coins and its circulating supply is 173,648,526 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

