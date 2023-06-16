Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

NYSE:ANET opened at $163.47 on Friday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

