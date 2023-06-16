Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 652,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,142. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

