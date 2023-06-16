Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.18 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.15.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.