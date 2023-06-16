Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $95.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $95.31.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at $783,056,235.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,056,235.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and have sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

