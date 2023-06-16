Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 825,420 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,150.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.
- On Friday, June 9th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Brett Adcock sold 316,302 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,009,003.38.
- On Monday, June 5th, Brett Adcock sold 864,966 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,197.32.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $733,115.60.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $833,480.44.
- On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $1,446,920.00.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54.
Shares of ACHR stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
