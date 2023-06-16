AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 4.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 2,032,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,996,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.
AppLovin Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,672,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,485,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $676,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,485,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
