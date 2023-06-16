AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 4.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 2,032,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,996,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,672,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,485,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $676,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,485,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

