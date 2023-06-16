AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 5,188 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $23.21 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $96,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

