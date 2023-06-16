Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 514,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

AMTI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

