AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at 92 Resources in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,254. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.19. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.10.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.