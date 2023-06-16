AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given New $190.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $175.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $85.51 and a 12 month high of $176.37.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 177,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

