Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $499,412.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.