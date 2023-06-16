APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

APA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 9,092,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.54. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

