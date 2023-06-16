Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.63 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00014437 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $68.63 million and $4,964.96 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.68204511 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $5,184.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

