Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). 13,911,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,918,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Forrest sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £260,000 ($325,325.33). Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

