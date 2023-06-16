Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anghami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anghami in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anghami Trading Down 3.7 %

Anghami stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Anghami has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

