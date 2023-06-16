Andrew Peller (ADW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 7th

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.
