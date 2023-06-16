Andrew Houston Sells 515,226 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 46,921,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,925,000 after buying an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

