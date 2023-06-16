Andrew Cheng Sells 1,613 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $88,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,680 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of -0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,068,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,767,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

