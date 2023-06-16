Analyzing Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) and Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) and Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shawcor and Pason Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shawcor N/A N/A N/A $2.27 5.69 Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.07 8.21

Shawcor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pason Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shawcor N/A N/A N/A Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Shawcor and Pason Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shawcor and Pason Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shawcor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pason Systems 1 1 1 0 2.00

Shawcor presently has a consensus price target of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Pason Systems has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 98.12%. Given Pason Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pason Systems is more favorable than Shawcor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Shawcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pason Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shawcor pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pason Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Shawcor pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pason Systems pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Shawcor beats Pason Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products. The Automotive and Industrial segment manufactures heat-shrinkable products, including thin, medium, and heavy-walled tubing; sleeves and molded products, as well as heat-shrink accessories and equipment; and low-voltage wires and cables for control, instrumentation, thermocouple, power, and industrial applications. The Pipeline and Pipe Services segment offers specialized internal anti-corrosion and flow efficiency pipe coating systems, insulation coating systems, weight coating systems, and custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; provides ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services to pipeline operators and construction contractors; non-destructive testing services for oil and gas gathering pipelines and oilfield infrastructure integrity management; and pipeline engineering and integrity management services to North American pipeline operators and other infrastructure operators. The company was formerly known as Shaw Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Shawcor Ltd. in 2001. Shawcor Ltd. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc., an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance. It also provides Drilling intelligence to suggest drilling parameters, detect disfunction, and send event alerts to onsite personnel and remote engineers in real time; and Drilling automation, a reality across rig platforms. In addition, the company offers Pason Gas Analyzer for real-time gas measurement; a robust system of alarms and sensors to monitor ambient gasses in the atmosphere and in the drilling fluids; and Pason Pit Volume Totalizer to track the volumes, gains, and losses of drilling fluids on location. Further, it provides phone and chat support, field support, proactive monitoring, drilling optimization support, and office support for data integration services. The company serves E&P operators, drilling contractors, and other oilfield service companies. Pason Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

