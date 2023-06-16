Analyzing Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loncor Gold and Skeena Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -27.00 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.52

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -6.20% -5.99% Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Loncor Gold and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Loncor Gold presently has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 214.81%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 226.20%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds interest in the Adumbi project, which is located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds interest in the Isiro properties that consist of exploration permits situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

