Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PayPal (PYPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2023 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00.

6/7/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $86.00.

5/22/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.00 to $70.00.

5/12/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2023 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $92.00.

5/10/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.