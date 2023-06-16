Analysts’ Upgrades for June 16th (ABCM, APO, AROW, ASM, AZO, BRT, CBT, CCJ, CVI, DEI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 16th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2,900.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,800.00.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $405.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $390.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

