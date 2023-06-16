Analysts’ Upgrades for June 16th (ABCM, APO, AROW, ASM, AZO, BRT, CBT, CCJ, CVI, DEI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 16th:
Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2,900.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,800.00.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.30.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $405.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $390.00.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
