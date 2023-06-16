Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $77.60

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,918,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

