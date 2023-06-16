Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target at $14.19

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday.

Expensify Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Expensify has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,082,529.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,082,529.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,530. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify



Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

