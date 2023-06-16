Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$65.22

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.19 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$40.65 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.2517134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.