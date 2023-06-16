Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano Sells 8,460 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

