Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano Sells 8,460 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.95.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
