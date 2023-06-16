Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. 300,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 990,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Articles

