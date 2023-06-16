Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATLO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Stock Performance

Ames National stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Ames National has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

