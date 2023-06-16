American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Price Performance

AMBZ stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. American Business Bank has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $255.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

