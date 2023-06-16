American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.87.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

