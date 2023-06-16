AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Trading Down 3.8 %
AMMX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.21. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
About AmeraMex International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeraMex International (AMMX)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.