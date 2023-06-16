AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 3.8 %

AMMX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.21. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.