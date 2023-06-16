AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,805,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,332,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,931,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

