Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.46

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 145564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,193,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,935,281.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,955,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,891,779 shares of company stock valued at $18,447,840. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

