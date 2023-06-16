Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Major Shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso Acquires 45,000 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 3,641,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,761. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

