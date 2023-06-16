Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Director Buys $104,144.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,168.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,960 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

