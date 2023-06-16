Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTOGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Stories

