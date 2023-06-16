Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alto Ingredients

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.