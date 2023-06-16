AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 7.5%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) was up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 25,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 121,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on AlTi Global in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

AlTi Global Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

