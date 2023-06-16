Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CTO Sells $200,389.09 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $200,389.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,252.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.1 %

ALTR stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

