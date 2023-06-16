Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CTO Sells $200,389.09 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $200,389.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,252.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.1 %
ALTR stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
