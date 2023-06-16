Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

ERH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.