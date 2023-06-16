Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 770,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $333.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.68.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.