Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Alibaba Health Information Technology

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, sexual health and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.

