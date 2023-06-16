Alibaba Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 391,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 270,046 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.20. 26,534,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,793,340. The company has a market capitalization of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.