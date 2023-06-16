Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Shares Down 2%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.27 and last traded at C$10.36. 59,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 158,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.89.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

