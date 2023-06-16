Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.